Friday Film Review | 'War Game'

This documentary was inspired by the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and a Washington Post op-ed in which three retired US Generals express their deep concern that members of the military are being targeted by radical domestic terrorist groups.

One out of every five of the Jan. 6 attackers who were arrested, charged, convicted and incarcerated had served in the military, including the woman shot and killed as she tried to climb through a broken window into the chamber.

Vet Voice, a nonprofit veterans organization, was inspired to create an exercise which would serve as heads up for the sitting administration to be prepared for future possible scenarios.

This documentary is the filming of that exercise. It’s a ringside seat into the White House Situation Room and what could or should happen during the next insurrection. A bipartisan group of U.S. defense, intelligence and elected policymakers, spanning five presidential administrations, play the roles of a sitting president and his advisors. Around the table are Montana Governor Steve Bullock playing the president, former senators Heidi Heitkamp and Doug Jones and retired military leaders Gen. Wesley Clark and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, among others.

In this unscripted role-play exercise, an election is contested by the losing opponent. Rogue members of the U.S. military aided, abetted and joined with radical extremists who supported the losing candidate. It’s chilling to observe the role-play in action and even more so to listen to the comments of the cast as they debrief.

It was shot mostly in one day, but the editing took a year. The people around the table are the epitome of civility as they thoughtfully weigh and discuss the problems and solutions. They are knowledgeable in their fields and dedicated to country and constitution.

Several officials remained in Park City for the Q&A following the screenings. Elizabeth Neumann, a former Homeland Security official during the Trump administration, advised Americans to vote for people with experience, knowledge and devotion to the constitution and vote out anyone else.

Vindman warned if there are no consequences for the current gaslighting of American people, an insurrection like the hypothetical one in the exercise will happen.

“War Game” is unrated and runs 1 hour and 34 chilling minutes.