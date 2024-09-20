© 2024 KPCW

Friday Film Review
KPCW sends its most discerning moviegoers to the movies each week to let you know which films are worth going to and which are a pass. The Friday Film Review airs at 7:20 a.m., during the Noon News and in The Local View. KPCW Friday Film Reviewers are: Barb Bretz, Rick Brough, Mark Harrington and Linda Jager.

Friday Film Review | 'Will & Harper'

KPCW | By Linda Jager
Published September 20, 2024 at 8:30 AM MDT

The humorous and touching documentary "Will & Harper" was one of my favorites from this year's Sundance Film Festival.

The film follows longtime friends and "Saturday Night Live" colleagues Will Ferrell and Harper Steele as they embark on a cross-country road trip to reconnect following the COVID pandemic.

Steele's coming out as a trans woman during the pandemic marked a significant change in their relationship. Ferrell supported Steele's journey and suggested a road trip to learn more about Harper's transition and navigate their renewed friendship.

With cameras in tow, the friends set off on a 17-day trip from New York City to Los Angeles.

Along the way, the pair are joined by cameos from other SNL alumni, including Tina Fey, Seth Meyers, Will Forte, and Kristen Wiig. Wiig is tasked by Will and Harper to write a theme song to mark the road trip.

Harper, a comedy writer, has always had a passion for road trips, often hitting the road after the SNL season finale. But this trip was unlike the others as Harper would be navigating parts of the country that may not be as accepting of her transition.

Directed by their friend Josh Greenbaum, the film captures the highs and lows of their journey, from moments of love and acceptance to encounters with division and fear. Ferrell's unwavering support for Harper and growing empathy for Harper's experiences as a trans woman anchor the documentary.

"Will & Harper" offers a profound insight into issues facing the transgender community. It's a story that celebrates the power of friendship, acceptance, and the healing nature of a road trip. Harper's journey and Ferrell's supportive role make it a film worth watching.

Now showing in select theaters and streaming on Netflix beginning Sept. 27, "Will & Harper” is rated R for language and runs 1 hour and 54 minutes.
