Friday Film Review | 'A Real Pain'

Writer, director, and lead actor Jesse Eisenberg's "A Real Pain" mixes heartfelt moments and humor as it looks at family relationships, trauma and the lasting connection between two cousins who have drifted apart.

Loosely based on Eisenberg’s own family, "A Real Pain" follows cousins David (played by Eisenberg) and Benji (played by Kieran Culkin) on a journey through Poland to honor their recently deceased grandmother.

Despite being close in age, David and Benji are polar opposites. David is a family man with a structured life, preferring everything to be orderly and planned. Benji is single and lives in upstate New York, working odd jobs, smoking pot, and embracing a more chaotic lifestyle.

Their differing personalities and lifestyles create tension during the trip, uncovering underlying issues and their different ways of grieving; Benji struggles deeply with the loss, having been very close to their grandmother, while David feels a mix of envy and frustration over Benji's lifestyle.

Upon their arrival in Poland, David and Benji join a small tour group to explore historical landmarks related to Jewish history and the Holocaust. The group includes a recent divorcée, played by Jennifer Grey, a retired couple portrayed by Liza Sadovy and Daniel Oreskes, and a Rwandan who converted to Judaism, played by Kurt Egyiawan.

Each member of the group grapples with their own personal connections to these significant Jewish heritage sites, adding depth and complexity to their shared journey

Both lead actors deliver outstanding performances. Eisenberg shines as the anxious and awkward David, while Culkin embodies Benji's charismatic yet confrontational personality. Their chemistry makes both characters compelling and relatable.

"A Real Pain," which is rated R and has a runtime of 1 hour and 29 minutes, won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. The film is currently in limited release and will open nationwide on Nov. 15th.

"A Real Pain" provides a unique perspective on family dynamics and the healing power of travel, making it a film worth watching.