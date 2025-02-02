Sundance '25 Review | FIVE SUNS | "Middletown'

"Middletown" is a documentary by Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss (Sundance veterans with "Boys State" and "Girls State"). The film revisits the efforts of students at Middletown High School in upstate New York, who, under the guidance of their teacher Fred Isseks, launched an "Electronic English" class, a student-run TV studio, whereby chance, the students became investigative journalists.

Their investigation began when they discovered a local landfill leaking toxic waste, sickening residents. Digging deeper, they uncovered a massive, mafia-connected web of illegal waste disposal. Despite the risks, the determined teens persisted for years, using their journalism to fight for environmental justice. McBaine and Moss masterfully weave this early '90s story into an engaging documentary.

The film's most poignant moments come from the now-adult students reflecting on how this experience shaped their lives and Isseks' impact on them. While corrupt officials ultimately hampered their efforts to stop illegal dumping, their journey is inspiring.

On the KPCW sun rating system, "Middletown" receives five out of five suns.