© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sundance '25 Review | FIVE SUNS | "Middletown'

KPCW | By Linda Jager
Published February 2, 2025 at 10:23 AM MST
Rachel Raimist, Fred Isseks, Frank Biasi, and Jeff DuTemple appear in Middletown by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Sandra Phipps.
Sandra Phipps
Rachel Raimist, Fred Isseks, Frank Biasi, and Jeff DuTemple appear in Middletown by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Sandra Phipps.

"Middletown" is screening in the Premieres section of the 2025 Sundance film Festival.

"Middletown" is a documentary by Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss (Sundance veterans with "Boys State" and "Girls State"). The film revisits the efforts of students at Middletown High School in upstate New York, who, under the guidance of their teacher Fred Isseks, launched an "Electronic English" class, a student-run TV studio, whereby chance, the students became investigative journalists.

Their investigation began when they discovered a local landfill leaking toxic waste, sickening residents.  Digging deeper, they uncovered a massive, mafia-connected web of illegal waste disposal.  Despite the risks, the determined teens persisted for years, using their journalism to fight for environmental justice.  McBaine and Moss masterfully weave this early '90s story into an engaging documentary.

The film's most poignant moments come from the now-adult students reflecting on how this experience shaped their lives and Isseks' impact on them. While corrupt officials ultimately hampered their efforts to stop illegal dumping, their journey is inspiring. 

On the KPCW sun rating system, "Middletown" receives five out of five suns.
Tags
Arts & Culture Sundance Film Festival
Linda Jager
One of KPCW's Friday Film Review, reviewers.
See stories by Linda Jager