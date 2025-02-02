© 2025 KPCW

Sundance '25 Review | FOUR SUNS | 'It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley'

KPCW | By Linda Jager
Published February 2, 2025 at 11:04 AM MST
Jeff Buckley appears in It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley by Amy Berg, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Merri Cyr.
Merri Cyr
Jeff Buckley appears in It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley by Amy Berg, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Merri Cyr.

"It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley" is screening in the Premieres section of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

Jeff Buckley, a singer-songwriter whose star burned brightly but briefly in the 1990s, is the subject of Amy Berg's documentary, "It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley." 

Raised by a single mother, Buckley was estranged from his musician father, Tim.  His musical influences were diverse, ranging from Nina Simone to Led Zeppelin. 

Buckley had a devoted following with his unique sound and vocals.  His untimely death at 30 cut short a promising career, leaving behind only one studio album, "Grace," which Rolling Stone included in its list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

The film features interviews with those who knew him – including Buckley’s mother, former girlfriends, friends, and fellow musicians – who offer insights into his complex personality and struggles with fame. While these voices provide context, it’s the footage and voice of Buckley himself that illuminate the documentary. 

"It's Never Over" provides a fascinating glimpse into the alternative music scene of the '90s and the life of a unique and troubled artist. 

On the KPCW sun rating system, "It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley " receives four out of five suns.
