Sundance '25 Review | FOUR SUNS | 'Khartoum'

After a 30 year reign, Sudanese dictator Omar Al Bashir, was removed and citizens hoped for democratic rule. However the military leaders took over in a coup and the war between the two factions is on-going. The people had the choice to be silent and conform, fight for freedom or flee.

This documentary was shot over three years time. It began following five Sudanese people in their daily lives before the military action occurred. When war came they chose to flee and became refugees to Kenya. The filming continued with what has happened since. I loved the unique method of storytelling to introduce us: Lokain and Wilson - two very young boys and best friends - who collect plastic for money. Jawad a student protester, Khadmallah, a middle aged civil servant and Khadmallah, a young woman with a street tea stand. Each of the stories was filmed by a different director and combined to give us a glimpse into the lives before, after and during a revolution followed by war.

Along with the footage taken prior to war, the subjects are gathered for interviews individually and together. Using a green screen and brilliant animations and re-creations, they serve as cast for each other to act out important moments of their memories, experiences or escape.

The film was dedicated to all the martyrs who’ve lost their lives fighting for a free Sudan and to the ten million displaced Sudanese; many of them proud and ultimately wishing to return to a peaceful Sudan. Many refugees have remained in African countries but in 2024 the USA resettled 100,034 refugees from Sudan, the largest number in 30 years. Hopefully, the rabid MAGA movement will not round them all up and send them back to a war zone.

On the KPCW sun rating system, "Khartoum" receives four out of five suns.

(Arabic with English Subtitles)