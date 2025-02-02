Sundance '25 Review | FOUR SUNS | 'Oh, Hi!'

In this relationship/situational drama, Iris (Molly Gordon) and Isaac (Logan Lerman), having dated for several months and are off on their first romantic getaway weekend. Singing along to the radio and demonstrating a cute and comfortable chemistry, their very first detour is a stop at a strawberry stand. It shows the audience they are in for some comedic and perhaps heart-stopping twists ahead.

When one glaring difference in their perceptions about the relationship is revealed, the chemistry turns explosive—in a darkly funny way.

The setting, of a magazine cover worthy farm house, is perfect. The acting is solid and the story is fun. The middle felt a little long and drawn out. I’ve seen several features at this festival which have developed from a short and I wondered about the reverse on this one. Would it have been more effective as a short film?

In the end, the story moved along in an engaging way. All things considered, I’m positive that a 68-year-old woman is NOT the target audience. The packed Eccles theatre audience (both younger and older than I am) seemed to enjoy it very much.

On the KPCW sun rating system, "Oh,Hi!" receives four out of five suns.