Sundance '25 Review | FOUR SUNS | 'Oh, Hi!'

KPCW | By Barb Bretz
Published February 2, 2025 at 10:00 AM MST
Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman appear in Oh, Hi! by Sophie Brooks, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.
Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman appear in Oh, Hi! by Sophie Brooks, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

"Oh, Hi!" is screening in the Premieres section of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival

In this relationship/situational drama, Iris (Molly Gordon) and Isaac (Logan Lerman), having dated for several months and are off on their first romantic getaway weekend. Singing along to the radio and demonstrating a cute and comfortable chemistry, their very first detour is a stop at a strawberry stand. It shows the audience they are in for some comedic and perhaps heart-stopping twists ahead.

When one glaring difference in their perceptions about the relationship is revealed, the chemistry turns explosive—in a darkly funny way.

The setting, of a magazine cover worthy farm house, is perfect. The acting is solid and the story is fun. The middle felt a little long and drawn out. I’ve seen several features at this festival which have developed from a short and I wondered about the reverse on this one. Would it have been more effective as a short film?

In the end, the story moved along in an engaging way. All things considered, I’m positive that a 68-year-old woman is NOT the target audience. The packed Eccles theatre audience (both younger and older than I am) seemed to enjoy it very much.

On the KPCW sun rating system, "Oh,Hi!" receives four out of five suns.
Arts & Culture Sundance Film Festival
Barb Bretz
Friday Film Reviewer & Monthly Book Reviewer
