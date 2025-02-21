© 2025 KPCW

Friday Film Review
KPCW sends its most discerning moviegoers to the movies each week to let you know which films are worth going to and which are a pass. The Friday Film Review airs at 7:20 a.m., during the Noon News and in The Local View. KPCW Friday Film Reviewers are: Barb Bretz, Rick Brough, Mark Harrington and Linda Jager.

Friday Film Review | 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy'

KPCW | By Linda Jager
Published February 21, 2025 at 8:30 AM MST

Bridget Jones is back, and this time she's tackling life's ups and downs as a single mother in "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy," the latest installment in the Bridget Jones series.

"Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" is the fourth entry in the Bridget Jones series of films. It reconnects viewers with the clumsy and funny British heroine, who has evolved since her days as a young, single woman navigating love and life.

Renée Zellweger is back as Bridget, a full-time stay-at-home mother to two school-aged children. Much like her pre-kid life, things remain chaotic, with Bridget frequently running late and taking her kids to school in her pajamas, frazzled as ever.

The story is set four years after the tragic death of Bridget's husband, Mark Darcy (played by Colin Firth), leaving her to raise their two children on her own and highlighting the unique challenges she now faces in her late 40s compared to her earlier years.

Encouraged by her friends, Bridget reenters the dating world and returns to work as a television producer. The arrival of a new nanny brings much-needed calm to her previously chaotic home, and a new, much younger man, Roxster (played by Leo Woodall), reenergizes Bridget's life.

Bridget navigates the complexities of dating while balancing motherhood and her career. She is supported by her tight-knit group of long-time friends, including the cheeky Daniel Cleaver (played by Hugh Grant), who remains a close friend.

"Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" is not just about finding love again but about rediscovering joy in life after a profound loss.

Rated R and running 2 hours and 4 minutes, the film is now streaming on Peacock. It's the perfect mix of humor, romance and heartfelt moments, making it an ideal choice for a date night at home or a fun girls' night.

"Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" is definitely a film worth watching.
