Friday Film Review | 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy'

"Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" is the fourth entry in the Bridget Jones series of films. It reconnects viewers with the clumsy and funny British heroine, who has evolved since her days as a young, single woman navigating love and life.

Renée Zellweger is back as Bridget, a full-time stay-at-home mother to two school-aged children. Much like her pre-kid life, things remain chaotic, with Bridget frequently running late and taking her kids to school in her pajamas, frazzled as ever.

The story is set four years after the tragic death of Bridget's husband, Mark Darcy (played by Colin Firth), leaving her to raise their two children on her own and highlighting the unique challenges she now faces in her late 40s compared to her earlier years.

Encouraged by her friends, Bridget reenters the dating world and returns to work as a television producer. The arrival of a new nanny brings much-needed calm to her previously chaotic home, and a new, much younger man, Roxster (played by Leo Woodall), reenergizes Bridget's life.

Bridget navigates the complexities of dating while balancing motherhood and her career. She is supported by her tight-knit group of long-time friends, including the cheeky Daniel Cleaver (played by Hugh Grant), who remains a close friend.

"Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" is not just about finding love again but about rediscovering joy in life after a profound loss.

Rated R and running 2 hours and 4 minutes, the film is now streaming on Peacock. It's the perfect mix of humor, romance and heartfelt moments, making it an ideal choice for a date night at home or a fun girls' night.

"Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" is definitely a film worth watching.