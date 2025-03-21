Friday Film Review | 'Opus'

Fresh off its premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, Mark Anthony Green's "Opus" — an A24 film — masterfully blends dark humor, suspense and sharp social commentary. Set in Green River, Utah, the story unfolds at a remote desert compound owned by Alfred Moretti, a reclusive pop star played by John Malkovich. This isolated and eerie setting becomes central to the film's unsettling tone.

What begins as an exciting opportunity for young journalist Ariel Ecton to preview Moretti's long-awaited album soon spirals into something far more disturbing.

To me, "Opus" felt like a mash-up of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “The Menu,” with its eccentric characters, surreal environment and a growing sense of dread.

Ayo Edebiri delivers a standout performance as Ariel, an ambitious journalist eager to prove herself. Her unlikely journey to Moretti's compound, along with a select group of elite music critics and influencers, initially feels like an art retreat. However, as phones and laptops are confiscated and the compound's cult-like nature comes to light, the atmosphere grows increasingly bizarre.

Edebiri's portrayal of Ariel is grounded and compelling, giving viewers a relatable figure amid the chaos. John Malkovich is captivating as Moretti. His character is an unsettling mix of charm and unpredictability, commanding every scene with eccentric charisma and an edge of menace. The dynamic between Edebiri and Malkovich provides the film's emotional core, offering moments as tense as they are engaging.

The film critiques media and celebrity culture. Characters like Ariel's opportunistic boss (played by Murray Bartlett) and a self-absorbed journalist (played by Juliette Lewis) highlight the absurdities and desperation of those who surround fame. The satire in the dialogue is sharp and effective, offering plenty of humorous and uncomfortably true moments.

The music created by Nile Rodgers and The Dream adds to the film's narrative. It gives life to Moretti's fictional genius, feels authentic and makes his character even more believable.

Now playing in theaters, "Opus" has a runtime of 103 minutes and an R rating — and like many A24 films, it serves up a good dose of gore. It's a compelling mix of humor, suspense and cultural critique. For fans of pop culture and elevated horror, "Opus" is a film worth watching.