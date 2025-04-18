Friday Film Review | 'The Wedding Banquet'

Andrew Ahn's "The Wedding Banquet," which premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, is a warm and funny reimagining of Ang Lee's 1993 acclaimed romantic comedy. The film features an ensemble cast including Kelly Marie Tran, Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone, SNL's Bowen Yang, and Han Gi-Chan, and explores modern themes of love, family, and evolving relationships.

Set in Seattle, the plot centers on Min (played by Han), whose expiring student visa drives him to propose a marriage of convenience to his friend Angela (played by Tran). Angela agrees, as the funds from Min's wealthy family would help her and her partner Lee (played by Gladstone) pursue IVF treatment to start a family. Meanwhile, Min dreams of marrying his boyfriend Chris (played by Yang), but their relationship is complicated by Chris's reluctance to commit long-term. Adding to the chaos is Min's traditional grandmother, who insists on arranging an elaborate Korean wedding, which leads to some hilarious moments and emotional conflict.

The film interweaves the characters' lives and relationships. Angela and Lee's journey to parenthood is shaped by Angela's evolving relationship with her overbearing mother (played by Joan Chen), whose overcompensating support for the LGBTQ community causes a few unintended rifts. Min's struggles with his immigration status and desire to be accepted as a gay man add layers of cultural and personal nuance.

Director Andrew Ahn's reimagining of the story embraces the diversity of its cast and celebrates LGBTQ identity. Themes of acceptance and family are explored with both humor and heartfelt emotion. The film highlights cultural traditions and generational expectations while portraying authentic characters grappling with their own aspirations and identities.

From drag lion dancers to one chaotic wedding ceremony, "The Wedding Banquet" is a joyful celebration of queer and Asian cultures. Its witty and heartfelt script and engaging cast create a refreshing take on the rom-com genre, offering humor, heart, and cultural insight.

Rated R and running 1 hour 43 minutes, "The Wedding Banquet" opens in theaters this weekend. It's a fun film worth watching to kick off the spring wedding season.