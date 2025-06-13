Friday Film Review | 'The Phoenician Scheme'

Wes Anderson’s new film, “The Phoenician Scheme,” follows a wealthy arms dealer, a novice nun and God, as their paths unexpectedly cross in a way that only Anderson could make feel natural.

Benicio Del Toro plays Anatole “Zsa-Zsa” Korda, a wealthy arms magnate who has survived multiple assassination attempts and plane crashes, resulting in one near-death experience that lands him in a purgatory tribunal, presided over by Bill Murray as God.

From there, Korda attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter Liesl (played by Mia Threapleton), a devout nun-to-be with zero interest in his fortune or his existence. The journey takes them through a bizarre web of jungle militants, industrial espionage and a Phoenician crown prince, with plenty of Anderson’s usual side characters filling out the chaos.

Del Toro balances deep intensity with dry humor, making Korda a character who’s more interesting than he is sympathetic. Threapleton, in her first lead role in a feature length film, is strong as Liesl. And if you pay close attention, you may notice her slight resemblance to her mother, actress Kate Winslet.

Michael Cera, my favorite in the film, has a standout role as Bjørn, a bumbling entomologist who unexpectedly transforms into someone far more confident.

Anderson’s recurring cast, which includes Willem Dafoe, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston and others, appear like hidden details waiting to be spotted, turning the film into a kind of cinematic easter egg hunt. And Benedict Cumberbatch makes his Anderson feature-length debut as Uncle Nubar, Korda’s scheming brother.

Visually, the film is classic Anderson, with precise framing, vintage aesthetics and deliberate bursts of color that make every scene feel curated.

Now in theaters, “The Phoenician Scheme” has a lighter tone than some of Anderson’s previous films, though its pacing can feel uneven at times.

Running 1 hour and 41 minutes, it has a PG-13 rating for smoking throughout, nude and bloody images, some sexual material and violent content.

Even with its complex storyline, “The Phoenician Scheme” is a film worth watching, especially for fans of Anderson’s signature style and ability to find humor in the absurd.