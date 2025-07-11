Friday Film Review | 'Materialists'

How to categorize the movie “Materialists?” It’s not a romantic comedy, though it is a movie about dating and marriage and love.

One clue: “Materialists” is written and directed by Celine Song. Her first film, “Past Lives,” screened at Sundance in 2023 and was nominated for best picture and best original screenplay Oscars.

For all its charm, “Materialists” is not a movie that’s meant to be taken lightly.

Our protagonist is Lucy, played by Dakota Johnson. Lucy works for an elite matchmaking company in New York City. She’s a genius at it, as we learn early on at a giddy work party celebrating her ninth engagement.

Her pitch to the women who flock to her? "You're going to marry the love of your life.” But in Lucy's world, dating is transactional. “Dating is about math,” she explains. People must have similar value in the marketplace. For men, value is linked to bank accounts and height, while women’s value is all about age and BMI. Demanding clients exaggerate assets and deride disappointing dates. For some, like Lucy’s favorite client Sophie, the math isn’t adding up.

Lucy’s assumptions take a turn at the wedding of a client, where she meets Harry. He’s a unicorn in matchmaking parlance – tall, handsome, rich…and with a full head of hair. Played by Pedro Pascal, Harry is intrigued by what he calls Lucy’s “intangible assets.” While she’s clear that the math doesn’t add up, he “checks all the boxes” and could find someone younger, richer, and more suitable.

While their banter at the designated singles table heats up, Lucy’s old flame makes a surprising re-entry. He’s John, an aspiring actor and cater-waiter, played by Chris Evans. Their 5-year relationship ended for reasons Lucy owns but still isn’t comfortable with. Their connection remains palpable.

A complex triangle ensues, exploring what truly makes a match.

The importance Lucy places on superficial attributes is questioned, both by her lingering feelings for John and a moment of surprising violence experienced by a secondary character.

How money matters, and by how much, is a question that’s at the heart of Lucy’s thinking. Her desire to marry rich seems crass, but the movie acknowledges the strain on a relationship when there is not enough money to pay rent. While the director’s distaste for a transactional approach to love is clear through her story telling, the movie’s glowing cinematography tells another story, lingering lovingly on the swanky interiors of high-end restaurants and the $12 million-dollar penthouse of one of Lucy’s suitors.

“Marriage is about loneliness – and hope,” Lucy says, encapsulating the film’s somber tone. Spending time musing over these questions with these characters didn’t make me fall in love, but I did enjoy thinking about it. “Materialists” is in a category by itself.

So, should you see it? That’s up to you.