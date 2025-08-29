Friday Film Review | 'Devo'

If your only reference point for Devo is their 1980 hit “Whip It” and those iconic red dome hats, the new Netflix documentary “Devo” will expand your view.

Premiering at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, I had the chance to attend a screening and Q&A with director Chris Smith and several band members, and yes, I even snagged one of those signature hats.

This isn’t just a music documentary. It’s a deep dive into the cultural, political, and artistic forces that shaped one of the most original bands of their era.

Smith, known for “Tiger King,” HBO’s “100 Foot Wave,” and the “Wham!” documentary, blends archival concert footage, vintage news clips, and candid behind-the-scenes moments to share a story that’s both entertaining and thought-provoking.

We learn how founding members Gerald Casale and Mark Mothersbaugh, both art students at Kent State, were profoundly affected by the 1970 shootings. That trauma inspired their philosophy of “de-evolution” - that society was regressing rather than progressing. This concept became the foundation of their music, visuals, and satire. The band’s early performances were chaotic and laced with jagged sounds and offbeat humor, blurring the line between punk rock and performance art.

Then came “Whip It.” Released in 1980, it might have slipped into obscurity if not for MTV’s launch the following year. Devo’s catalog of quirky music videos made them a perfect fit for the new medium. “Whip It” went into heavy rotation, catapulting them to fame and ironically proving that their critique of pop culture could also fuel it.

The documentary also explores the band’s internal tensions, the pressures of sudden fame, and their creative evolution. It also highlights how Casale and Mothersbaugh continued to innovate, Mothersbaugh as a renowned composer for film and television, and Casale as a director of music videos and commercials.

“Devo” is now streaming on Netflix. It runs 90 minutes, is recommended for mature audiences, and offers a smart, funny, and surprisingly moving look at a band that was always ahead of its time. It’s a film worth watching for fans of the band and the early 80’s music scene.