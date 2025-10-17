© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Friday Film Review
KPCW sends its most discerning moviegoers to the movies each week to let you know which films are worth going to and which are a pass. The Friday Film Review airs at 7:20 a.m., during the Noon News and in The Local View. KPCW Friday Film Reviewers are: Barb Bretz, Rick Brough, Mark Harrington and Linda Jager.

Friday Film Review | 'Fairyland'

KPCW | By Linda Jager
Published October 17, 2025 at 9:57 AM MDT
A still image from the movie "Fairyland."
Lionsgate
Fairyland

“Fairyland,” a stand-out from Sundance Festival 2023, is a poignant coming-of-age drama that explores the bond between a young girl and her father in 1970s San Francisco, offering a heartfelt look at love, identity and resilience.

“Fairyland” is a tender and quietly powerful coming-of-age drama that had its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where I first saw it. Directed by Andrew Durham and based on Alysia Abbott’s memoir, the film offers a deeply personal look at growing up in San Francisco in the 1970s and ’80s with her single gay father, poet and activist Steve Abbott.

Scoot McNairy gives a heartfelt performance as Steve, portraying a man who’s both idealistic and imperfect, trying to raise his daughter in a world that’s rapidly changing. Nessa Dougherty plays young Alysia, capturing the confusion and wonder of a childhood shaped by artistic freedom, queer identity and the looming shadow of the AIDS crisis.

I appreciated how the film captured its era with clarity and emotional depth, staying grounded in the characters’ lived experiences. Durham’s direction is subtle, allowing the story to unfold in quiet, intimate moments. The cinematography is warm and textured, often feeling like a series of snapshots pulled from a family album.

Sofia Coppola served as a producer on the film, helping shepherd Durham’s debut feature to the screen. Her influence is felt in the film’s understated tone and emotional depth; qualities often present in her own work.

What makes “Fairyland” stand out is its authenticity. It doesn’t try to dramatize or sensationalize; it simply tells the story of a father and daughter navigating life together in a city that embraced both liberation and loss.

Rated R and running 1 hour and 56 minutes, “Fairyland” is now playing in theaters. It’s a poignant, beautifully acted film, and one worth watching.
Tags
Arts & Culture Friday Film Review
Linda Jager
One of KPCW's Friday Film Review, reviewers.
See stories by Linda Jager