Friday Film Review | 'Fairyland'

“Fairyland” is a tender and quietly powerful coming-of-age drama that had its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where I first saw it. Directed by Andrew Durham and based on Alysia Abbott’s memoir, the film offers a deeply personal look at growing up in San Francisco in the 1970s and ’80s with her single gay father, poet and activist Steve Abbott.

Scoot McNairy gives a heartfelt performance as Steve, portraying a man who’s both idealistic and imperfect, trying to raise his daughter in a world that’s rapidly changing. Nessa Dougherty plays young Alysia, capturing the confusion and wonder of a childhood shaped by artistic freedom, queer identity and the looming shadow of the AIDS crisis.

I appreciated how the film captured its era with clarity and emotional depth, staying grounded in the characters’ lived experiences. Durham’s direction is subtle, allowing the story to unfold in quiet, intimate moments. The cinematography is warm and textured, often feeling like a series of snapshots pulled from a family album.

Sofia Coppola served as a producer on the film, helping shepherd Durham’s debut feature to the screen. Her influence is felt in the film’s understated tone and emotional depth; qualities often present in her own work.

What makes “Fairyland” stand out is its authenticity. It doesn’t try to dramatize or sensationalize; it simply tells the story of a father and daughter navigating life together in a city that embraced both liberation and loss.

Rated R and running 1 hour and 56 minutes, “Fairyland” is now playing in theaters. It’s a poignant, beautifully acted film, and one worth watching.