November 2025 Book Review | 'A Different Kind of Power'

“A Different Kind of Power,” is a deep introspective reflection by a woman who grew up in rural New Zealand, became the youngest female head of government in 2017 at age 37, and was the second such woman to give birth while in office a year later.

From a childhood in a small town where her father was a police officer and her mother a stay-at-home mom, Jacinda Ardern’s path to a life dedicated to political activism, progressive reform and public service, is remarkable and inspiring. Her open, honest, funny and informal writing style invites us to share in her life experiences as she tackles questions about her Mormon faith, her social consciousness and political aspirations, her leadership style and abilities, and the pressures of being such a high-profile young leader and new mother at the same time.

Ardern famously dealt with significant crises, including the horrific mosque shootings in Christchurch, and the COVID-19 pandemic that shut New Zealand’s borders. Gaining world renown for her leadership style characterized by empathy, sincerity and honesty, the book ends with her difficult, personal decision to leave office before the end of her second term, despite a historic landslide reelection just over two years before.

Many of you may have seen the documentary “Prime Minister” about her which premiered at Sundance earlier this year and which won the Audience Award for World Cinema Documentary.

The most powerful feature of Jacinda Ardern’s memoir is its overarching message that it is possible to lead with kindness and compassion and still be effective and get things done – a different kind of power indeed, one that is rooted in empathy, integrity, self-awareness and public service.

“A Different Kind of Power” can be found at our local libraries.