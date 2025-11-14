Friday Film Review | 'Train Dreams'

Denis Johnson’s 2011 novella “Train Dreams” received critical acclaim for its beautiful and plain prose and vivid descriptions of the American West which captured the spirit of a bygone era. The beauty and power of this film adaptation took me by complete surprise at its 2025 Sundance Film Festival premiere.

Set in the late 1880s, the story follows Robert Grainier, whose life intersects with some of the era’s most defining events. As a young boy, Robert rides west on one of the orphan trains delivering children to new families. In the sweeping, wooded Northwest, he grows into manhood, working first as a logger and later as a laborer on the railroad.

Robert is an astute observer but often a reluctant participant in the world around him. Through his eyes, we experience life as Robert does; witnessing the cruelties of man against man, the harshness of early life out west and pleasures and tragedies life brings. The narrative touches on events and issues of the times: prejudice toward Chinese immigrants, the devastation of the environment, the arrival of technology and historic moments like Halley’s Comet and the catastrophic 1910 wildfire known as “The Big Burn.”

Joel Edgerton, as Robert, brings a quiet intensity to the screen. A solitary figure for most of the film, his heart opens when he meets Gladys, played by Felicity Jones — a young woman as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside and more than capable of thriving in the rugged beauty of the forest.

William Macy plays Arn Peeples, an explosives expert Robert meets up with twice during his labors. Although the character has little screen time, he has significant impact. As does Kerry Condon as Claire, a U.S. Forest Service supervisor and ranger Robert meets later in life.

The film moves at an unhurried pace, as one might expect of life in the remote West at the turn of the century. It’s a lifetime story — filled with loneliness, love, loss, resilience and hope.

Visually, it’s a cinematic spectacle: stunning landscapes paired with thoughtful performances that make the film feel both timeless and timely. Nature can alter life in an instant, and mysterious new technology, even then, threatened to leave people behind.

“Train Dreams” is rated PG-13 and runs 1 hour and 42 historical minutes. It has a limited theatre release on November 7 and will stream on Netflix on November 21.