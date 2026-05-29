Friday Film Review | 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu'

This week’s film, “The Mandalorian and Grogu”, sees director Jon Favreu’s popular Disney+ series make the jump to big screen hyperspace. The movie picks up where Season 3 of the series left off. The Mandalorian, voiced again by Pedro Pascal, is an enigmatic bounty hunter who never removes his helmet due to strict rituals from his home planet. Known as “Mando,” he is now working for the New Republic weeding out remnant Empire loyalists. Grogu, the super cute Yoda-like youngling, has officially become Mando’s apprentice. The two unlikely crusaders report to a new commander, played by Sigourney Weaver, who tasks Mando and Grogu with rescuing Rotta, the kidnapped son of the infamous Jabba the Hutt, in exchange for information regarding the most dangerous Empire loyalist.

Unique storylines, engaging character development, and Grogu’s cuteness propelled the success of “The Mandalorian.” The film doubles down on the entertaining space western action, creative sets and Grogu’s cuteness factor, but the script fails to deliver any new punches regarding the plot and characters.

So, on my ski trail rating system, “The Mandalorian and Grogu” earns a DOUBLE BLUE ski trail rating. Non-stop action further integrating Grogu’s developing skills, retro battle sequences evoking early Star Wars space cowboy bravado, and a supporting cast led by Sigourney Weaver ramp up the intensity of Mando’s jump to the big screen, making the film worth a trip to theaters.

However, the filmmakers should have learned a thing or two from the stellar plot and character development in the Disney “Andor” series. Absent any such depth in this script, “The Mandalorian and Grogu” plays as a simple extension of an elongated series episode and only marginally forwards the narrative of Grogu’s apprenticeship. In the end, like the “Sex and the City” movie, true fans will enjoy the extra screen time with the story’s lead characters, but the film is unlikely to transcend its existing base.

““The Mandalorian and Grogu” has a run-time of two hours and twelve minutes and is playing exclusively in theaters. The film should land on Disney+ late summer. The film is rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence, action and Hutt cage-fighting.

