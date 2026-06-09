Bright Futures expansion boosts student participation by 188%

According to Park City High School Bright Futures counselor Pepper Elliott, the expanded program supported more than 70 seniors this year compared to just 25 last year. Of those, 53 plan to attend college — a 36% increase — and 28 earned scholarships. Elliott says every participating senior graduate left with a post-secondary plan.

“We have a first-gen student going to Harvard next fall, which is awesome,” Elliott said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” Monday. “So, we have students, a lot of students staying in state. We have amazing institutions here, so we're incredibly excited and happy about that. We also have students going all over the country, some international, a couple Ivy Leagues. It's really, they're an impressive group.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Pepper Elliott, Ingrid Whitley and Jen Billow Listen • 12:11

The program is open to all first-generation students beginning in ninth grade, and Elliott says participation continues to grow.

“The number is definitely growing,” she said. “We had quite a few more students this year than we ever have in the past, having opened it up that way. Starting out our freshmen, I had a much smaller number start at the beginning of the year. We were in the 30s, and now we're up to the 60s. As students learn about it from their friends, from each other, as they hear us coming into classrooms, talking about what we do, they would message me, let me know, "Hey, I'm not on your list, I need to be on your list, which is exciting and fun.”

Overall, Elliott said participation in the four-year program doubled this year compared to last. She also noted that 90% of parents with students enrolled in Bright Futures are actively engaged in supporting their children’s progress through the program.