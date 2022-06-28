© 2022 KPCW

Election 2022

Early results show Summit County voters favoring incumbents in primary elections

KPCW | By KPCW
Published June 28, 2022 at 9:05 PM MDT
senator_mike_lee.jpg

Incumbents at state and national levels currently lead races. This is a developing story.

With turnout at under 20% of registered voters, incumbents U.S Senator Mike Lee, U.S. Reps John Curtis, Burgess Owens and Blake Moore, and State Rep Kera Birkeland were all leading their challengers in seeking a spot on the November ballot.

The Salt Lake Tribune projected Lee would win his race.

Summit County Clerk Eve Furse said her office would release updated vote counts later Tuesday night.

Wasatch County results are not yet available.

