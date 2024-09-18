© 2024 KPCW

Cold weather helps crews contain Elizabeth Ridge Fire

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 18, 2024 at 3:47 PM MDT
Trees torching and throwing embers is from Monday, Sept. 16 before Tuesday's rain and snow storm.

The Elizabeth Ridge fire near Fish Lake in the Uinta Mountains is now 20% contained and has burned 105 acres since it sparked Sept. 14.

Toby Weed with the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest says Tuesday night’s snow showers helped the fire crew’s containment efforts.

Firefighters remain focused on containing the fire, as it continues to burn heavy timber near the lake.

The North Slope Road closure and other area closures will remain in effect as long as necessary for firefighter and public safety.

So far this year, Utah has seen 611 wildfires, with 38 new ignitions this week.

Utah Fire Info reports 54% of Utah’s wildfires this year have been human caused. That’s compared to the national average of around 80%.
Environment
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver