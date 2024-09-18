Cold weather helps crews contain Elizabeth Ridge Fire

Toby Weed with the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest says Tuesday night’s snow showers helped the fire crew’s containment efforts.

Firefighters remain focused on containing the fire, as it continues to burn heavy timber near the lake.

The North Slope Road closure and other area closures will remain in effect as long as necessary for firefighter and public safety.

So far this year, Utah has seen 611 wildfires, with 38 new ignitions this week.

Utah Fire Info reports 54% of Utah’s wildfires this year have been human caused. That’s compared to the national average of around 80%.