Identity released of driver in fatal I-80 crash

UHP Trooper Davies Sanchez told KPCW the 28-year-old West Jordan man pulled over on Interstate 80, where paving crews were working around midnight.

Cabrera was struck and killed after getting out of his car. He died from his injuries in a helicopter enroute to the University of Utah Hospital.

Sanchez said it was unclear if Cabrera wanted to talk to the construction workers or why he left his car. Authorities suspect the driver was impaired, but the investigation is ongoing.

Sotelo Cabrera was the second driver to die on the same 3-mile stretch of eastbound I-80 in Summit County.

Another fatality happened in the same area hours before the first at around 5:30 p.m.

Sanchez said a motorcyclist could not slow down quickly enough in traffic and rear-ended an SUV, then bounced off, hitting another SUV. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where they later died.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

Utah is over half way through the 100 deadliest days of summer, the period of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when traffic fatalities typically rise.