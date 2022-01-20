Park City High School students stage walkout to protest Legislature's effort to end mask mandate

The students gathered in front of the high school, many without jackets, but all wore masks. Four speakers presented their opposition to the state legislators’ recent effort to remove Summit County health officials' ability to order public mask mandates. Before it can take effect, both houses must approve a joint resolution, which means it doesn't require the Governor's signature, nor can it be vetoed.

One student speaking first at the rally said he has family members who are at serious risk of being exposed to COVID-19. He said the mask mandate helps keep him from bringing the illness home, and if the joint resolution passes, it will result in kids deciding between coming to school or staying home.

Another student told the crowd COVID is a world health crisis, and because visitors come from everywhere, Summit County transmission rates are highest in the state. He said it is a civic duty to contact representatives and speak out on the issue. He encouraged those who were turning 18 by November to register to vote.

"The Utah State Senate is up for reelection on November 8 of this year. If you're able to, we recommend emailing or calling your representatives or your senators and telling them, hey, I disagree with what you're doing. That is our civic duty to our community, to tell the people we elected, they are doing something wrong." the student said.

Another student said the pandemic had taught empathy for those at risk of death or severe illness from COVID. She told the crowd she understands how young people don't feel personally threatened by the virus. She asked her fellow students to consider the broader issues of sacrificing health and the loss of local governance.

"I hope those who are against this mandate find the decency to realize that being forced to wear a mask is a small issue in this current state. What about the fact that state government is taking over local government control, currently installing in Summit County by overturning health standards? What about school districts across Utah, asking parents to be substitutes due to the lack of staffing from COVID outbreaks? We're not even giving online options for teachers and students who either themselves or families are at risk. Thank you. You guys are all excused."

The legislature began the 45-day 2022 session on Tuesday, and KPCW will continue to report on the critical issues affecting the Wasatch Back communities.