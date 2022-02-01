Salt Lake woman dies in apparent hunting accident, Sheriff’s Office says

According to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, three family members were elk hunting in Echo Canyon when a 58-year-old woman was shot. She died of her injuries at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

The Salt Lake County woman was sitting in a side-by-side off-road vehicle when a rifle discharged a bullet, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The bullet struck the woman in her midsection near her pelvis.

Deputies indicated they are still investigating why the rifle discharged.

“It appears this is a tragic hunting accident,” the report says.

The incident occurred about a mile south of Interstate 80, about 20 miles from the Wyoming border. Deputies were first on scene, arriving about 15 minutes after they received the 911 call shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright. Deputies provided first aid until medical personnel arrived.

The report says the woman was the only person injured and the other family members are cooperating with authorities. Wright said alcohol and drugs did not appear to be a factor in the incident.