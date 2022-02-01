© 2022 KPCW

Featured

Salt Lake woman dies in apparent hunting accident, Sheriff’s Office says

KPCW | By Alexander Cramer
Published February 1, 2022 at 9:34 AM MST
Hunting accident.jpg
Courtesy of the Park City Fire District
/

A 58-year-old woman is dead after an apparent hunting accident in far northeastern Summit County, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, three family members were elk hunting in Echo Canyon when a 58-year-old woman was shot. She died of her injuries at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

The Salt Lake County woman was sitting in a side-by-side off-road vehicle when a rifle discharged a bullet, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The bullet struck the woman in her midsection near her pelvis.

Deputies indicated they are still investigating why the rifle discharged.

“It appears this is a tragic hunting accident,” the report says.

The incident occurred about a mile south of Interstate 80, about 20 miles from the Wyoming border. Deputies were first on scene, arriving about 15 minutes after they received the 911 call shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright. Deputies provided first aid until medical personnel arrived.

The report says the woman was the only person injured and the other family members are cooperating with authorities. Wright said alcohol and drugs did not appear to be a factor in the incident.

Alexander Cramer
Alexander joined KPCW in 2021 after two years reporting on Summit County for The Park Record. While there, he won many awards for covering issues ranging from school curriculum to East Side legacy agriculture operations to land-use disputes. He arrived in Utah by way of Madison, Wisconsin, and western Massachusetts, with stints living in other areas across the country and world. When not attending a public meeting or trying to figure out what a PID is, Alexander enjoys skiing, reading and watching the Celtics.
