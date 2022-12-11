© 2022 KPCW

Avalanche Center Issues Special Bulletin

KPCW | By Renai Bodley Miller
Published December 11, 2022 at 10:58 AM MST
2022.12.10 West Monitor avalanche.jpeg
Utah Avalanche Center
/
A natural slide in the West Monitor area of the Park City ridgeline on Saturday, December 10, 2022

A "persistent weak layer" under heavy snow and an approaching winter storm prompts warnings to stay out of the backcountry.

The Utah Avalanche Center has issued a special avalanche bulletin for Sunday. Strong southerly winds, coupled with dense, heavy snow will make the avalanche danger rise over the next 24 hours, potentially reaching high avalanche danger by evening.

According to avalanche forecaster Trent Meisenheimer, the main concern is a persistent weak layer of "sugary faceted snow" across the mountain range and the heavier snow on top of it. "A lot of times we're seeing 10-15" of snow here but up in those upper elevations and along the ridgelines you can trigger an avalanche 1-4' deep and hundreds of feet wide that's as hard as a rock," Meisenheimer said Sunday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service, which calls for heavy snowfall from Sunday night to Monday morning, is also a concern. Meisenheimer said there are already dangerous conditions across northern Utah, and it's going to get worse before it gets better.

"The good news is the problem will go away, just not this week. So remember it's a long season. It's shaping up to be this epic winter. Let's not ruin it right now by getting caught in an avalanche this weekend," Meinsenheimer cautioned. "The bottom line, it's pretty dangerous across northern Utah. I really suggest people just kind of chill out and take it easy."

Renai Bodley Miller
Renai Bodley Miller became General Manager of KPCW in June, 2017. Previously, she was a reporter at KPCW. Renai is a 25 year veteran of the television news business. She was a news producer in Roanoke, VA, Richmond, VA, Miami, FL, and Washington, DC before moving to Utah in 1996 to be the Executive Producer at KSTU Fox 13. In 1999, she was promoted to Vice President/News Director. Under Renai's tenure, Fox 13 expanded its news coverage from 2.5 hours to 10 hours of news a day. She retired in July, 2015, to enjoy her new home in Park City; but she couldn't stay out of a newsroom for long. Less than a month later she signed on with KPCW as a reporter, and less than two years later she was promoted to General Manager when Larry Warren retired.
