Avalanche Center Issues Special Bulletin

The Utah Avalanche Center has issued a special avalanche bulletin for Sunday. Strong southerly winds, coupled with dense, heavy snow will make the avalanche danger rise over the next 24 hours, potentially reaching high avalanche danger by evening.

According to avalanche forecaster Trent Meisenheimer, the main concern is a persistent weak layer of "sugary faceted snow" across the mountain range and the heavier snow on top of it. "A lot of times we're seeing 10-15" of snow here but up in those upper elevations and along the ridgelines you can trigger an avalanche 1-4' deep and hundreds of feet wide that's as hard as a rock," Meisenheimer said Sunday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service, which calls for heavy snowfall from Sunday night to Monday morning, is also a concern. Meisenheimer said there are already dangerous conditions across northern Utah, and it's going to get worse before it gets better.

"The good news is the problem will go away, just not this week. So remember it's a long season. It's shaping up to be this epic winter. Let's not ruin it right now by getting caught in an avalanche this weekend," Meinsenheimer cautioned. "The bottom line, it's pretty dangerous across northern Utah. I really suggest people just kind of chill out and take it easy."