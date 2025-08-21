© 2025 KPCW

Summit County sheriff’s deputies respond to ‘suspicious person’ in Snyderville Basin

KPCW | By Connor Thomas,
Kristine Weller
Published August 21, 2025 at 3:31 PM MDT
Photo of the intersection of SR 224 and Silver Springs Rd.
Google Maps
The suspicious individual was reported around the intersection of Silver Springs Drive and state Route 224, but later moved to the area near Park City Hospital.

Two Summit County schools were temporarily operating under secure protocols Thursday while authorities investigated the area.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Skyler Talbot described the possible threat as a “suspicious person reported as possibly armed” near the intersection of state Route 224 and Silver Springs Drive.

Parley’s Park Elementary School was put on a precautionary “secure” protocol around 2:25 p.m. due to an external threat, a Park City School District spokesperson said. That means the doors of the Silver Springs Drive school were locked, with no one allowed in or out of the building, but classes proceeded as normal.

The Winter Sports School on Shadow Mountain Drive was also temporarily placed under its “secure” protocol.

Both schools reopened once sheriff’s deputies determined there was no threat to students or teachers. The school district sent a message to parents informing parents there was no direct threat.

Talbot said there is “no known threat” to the community.

This is a developing story.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
