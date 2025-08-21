Summit County sheriff’s deputies respond to ‘suspicious person’ in Snyderville Basin

Summit County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Skyler Talbot described the possible threat as a “suspicious person reported as possibly armed” near the intersection of state Route 224 and Silver Springs Drive.

Parley’s Park Elementary School was put on a precautionary “secure” protocol around 2:25 p.m. due to an external threat, a Park City School District spokesperson said. That means the doors of the Silver Springs Drive school were locked, with no one allowed in or out of the building, but classes proceeded as normal.

The Winter Sports School on Shadow Mountain Drive was also temporarily placed under its “secure” protocol.

Both schools reopened once sheriff’s deputies determined there was no threat to students or teachers. The school district sent a message to parents informing parents there was no direct threat.

Talbot said there is “no known threat” to the community.

This is a developing story.