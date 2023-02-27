© 2023 KPCW

Heber City planners working on parking for historic Main St. theaters

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published February 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM MST
Heber City Main Street
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW

A Heber City man approached the city council with a proposal this month: turning the town’s historic Ideal Theater into an arcade and performance hall. But among other improvements, that may require more parking.

Jeremy Smith, president and CEO of Community Lending Group, would buy the Ideal and Avon theaters. The Avon would continue to show movies while the Ideal would be turned into a whole new venue. Both suffer from a lack of parking, but the city may be able to address that.

The Heber City Planning Commission will begin work on the parking problems at its meeting Tuesday.

An ordinance requires theaters to have one parking space for every four seats, and for general recreation uses like an arcade, one parking space for every two visitors. Neither the Ideal nor the Avon have that much parking right now.

Planners are entertaining several options, including crafting a development agreement under which new parking gets built by the owner, amending ordinances to make existing parking compliant and exploring shared parking with neighboring buildings.

But it’s just a work session; no action will be taken Tuesday.

Other items are up for approval though. Those include an application from the company ARK Tiny Homes to use its warehouse to construct tiny homes.

City planners will also consider an annexation proposal that would add land to the Red Ledges development, mostly to be used as open space, not for new homes.

Lastly, Regal Homes has asked the city to allow it to acquire five new lots and land for a public park to be added to its Sawmill development.

The planning commission can give a positive recommendation, give a negative recommendation or vote for continuance, tabling discussion to allow for changes. But city staff have recommended planners vote to approve all three action items on Tuesday’s agenda.

The commission meets Tuesday at the city municipal building on Main Street at 6 p.m.

Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
Connor Thomas
