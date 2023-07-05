Southern stretch of Heber's South Field Road closed through July 15

In Heber City, just north of the stretch of road where crews are resurfacing U.S. Highway 189, South Field Road is closed to drivers through July 15.

The construction began Wednesday, July 5. A release from the Utah Department of Transportation said the purpose is to realign the intersection of South Field Road and U.S. 189.

South Field Road is closed between the highway and 1200 South. A detour from the highway reroutes traffic through 2400 South, Casperville Road and 1200 South before drivers can enter South Field Road.

The repaving of U.S. 189 between Heber City and Deer Creek Reservoir began in June. It is expected to last into the fall, and crews will slow traffic intermittently during that time, according to UDOT.

Crews will be on the road weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with occasional work on the weekends. Speed limits will be reduced in the active work zone.