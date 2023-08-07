Filing window for Heber City Council race begins Tuesday

Anyone running must declare candidacy at the Heber City recorder’s office, in the city’s administrative building at 75 North Main Street. Heber City Recorder Trina Cooke said candidates should bring identification and proof of residency — and a filing fee of $50.

The filing window is Tuesday, Aug. 8, to Tuesday, Aug. 15. And while city offices are typically closed on Friday, the recorder’s office will be open Friday Aug. 11 for candidate filings only. The recorder’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To qualify for the race, prospective candidates must have lived in Heber City for at least 12 months, and be registered to vote in Wasatch County.

The race will produce at least two fresh faces on the council. Ryan Stack, Rachel Kahler and Mike Johnston occupy the three at-large seats up for election this year. Stack and Kahler both announced they will not seek re-election. Monday, Johnston told KPCW he will.

"After four years, I've learned a lot and kind of feel pretty experienced now at what we're doing and how to do it," he said. "And so I decided I'm going to give it four more years."

Johnston said he wants to continue work on carrying out the Envision Central Heber general plan.

"Now we need to implement that into ordinances and zoning," he said.

Johnston said other issues and projects important to him included road and infrastructure, trails, expanding the Heber Valley Special Services District's sewer plant and water reuse for irrigation, and the North Village Performing Arts Center.

The center is "something that I really support," he said.

The non-partisan race won’t have a primary and will be decided by ranked choice voting.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 21.