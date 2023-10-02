Heber City plans amphitheater plaza, walking trail at Tuesday council meeting

One project Heber City staff has touted as part of its “year-of-the-parks” focus is a band shell — an upgrade from the concert stage at Main Street Park where bands play every Thursday of summer at Market on Main.

A discussion about where it should be built is scheduled for Tuesday’s work meeting. The council will consider the amphitheater as part of a broader proposal to transform the park with a splash pad, a wintertime ice skating area and commercial space around the open park lawn.

A proposed layout design shows the new additions at the park would be built around the existing band stage and playground.

The deadline to complete band shell construction is October 2024.

The council won’t make final decisions about the park or trail during the work meeting, which begins at 4 p.m. in council chambers.

The regular meeting starts at 6 p.m. when council will vote whether to accelerate a trail project with an engineering study.

Heber City is working with the Mountainland Association of Governments on a 4.4-mile Heber Valley Railroad Trail. A staff report says the goal is to prepare the project for construction to begin by June 1, 2024.

The trail and band shell are priorities the city has announced along with big-picture redevelopment plans in the central downtown area.

The meeting is Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Heber City Hall, 75 North Main Street. The agenda and a link to attend the meeting via Zoom are available at heberut.gov.

