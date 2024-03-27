© 2024 KPCW

Heber Valley Hospital recognized in top 100 critical access hospitals

KPCW
Published March 27, 2024 at 4:59 PM MDT
The Heber Valley Hospital serves residents of Wasatch County.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
The Heber Valley Hospital has been recognized as one of the top 100 Critical Access Hospitals across the country by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

The annual list looks at safety, quality, clinical outcomes, cost and patient perspective to determine a hospital’s critical access.

This is the second year in a row Intermountain's Heber Valley Hospital has made the national list.

The full Chartis Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals can be found here.
