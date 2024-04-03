No one injured after loud explosion at Lee’s Marketplace in Heber

Wasatch Fire District battalion chief R.L. Duke said a problem with the lines supplying refrigerant to the store’s coolers caused a loud boom around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3.

“Nobody was injured, nobody was transported and they’re just working on restoring the refrigeration to the store at this time,” he said.

Along with firefighters, Heber City Police and Wasatch County Health Department officials responded to the scene on Main Street near 1000 South.

The store was evacuated as crews assessed the damage, which was unknown at the time of this report.

Store director Matt Wiser said on social media the refrigerant is non-toxic and he hopes for Lee's to reopen soon.