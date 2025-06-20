© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Electric vehicle chargers are coming to Snow Creek plaza

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 21, 2025 at 4:55 PM MDT
Construction in the Snow Park plaza parking lot is expected to add more parking spots and electric vehicle chargers.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
Construction in the Snow Creek plaza parking lot is expected to add more parking spots and electric vehicle chargers.

Construction on dozens of new parking spots and electric vehicle chargers in the parking lot of The Market at Park City is underway.

When approved last year, Snow Creek plaza’s owner planned to add 42 parking spaces and 12 Rivian fast charging electric vehicle stations.

The chargers will be for public use and are not limited to Rivian vehicles. One charging station will be designed to fit vehicles with trailers.

When finished, the chargers will be the plaza’s first electric vehicle charging stations at Snow Creek.

The company has not said when the construction will be finished.

According to the online database Charge Hub, Park City and the Snyderville Basin have 126 charging stations, about a third of which are free to use.

Charge Hub lists Salt Lake City, Draper and Lehi as the only Utah cities with more stations.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver