Electric vehicle chargers are coming to Snow Creek plaza

When approved last year , Snow Creek plaza’s owner planned to add 42 parking spaces and 12 Rivian fast charging electric vehicle stations.

The chargers will be for public use and are not limited to Rivian vehicles. One charging station will be designed to fit vehicles with trailers.

When finished, the chargers will be the plaza’s first electric vehicle charging stations at Snow Creek.

The company has not said when the construction will be finished.

According to the online database Charge Hub, Park City and the Snyderville Basin have 126 charging stations, about a third of which are free to use.

Charge Hub lists Salt Lake City, Draper and Lehi as the only Utah cities with more stations.