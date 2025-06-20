Local homeowners preparing for wildfire season with expert panel

Angie Kell with the Glenwild Homeowners Association said property owners in the neighborhood north of Kimball Junction are seeing home insurance premium increases as companies aim to reduce risk in wildfire-prone areas. Kell said some insurance companies will no longer insure homes in the Wasatch Back.

“We’re also seeing some insurance companies wanting to come to the individual homes to assess what various mitigation efforts homeowners have done, and if they haven’t done some, they will request those to be performed," Kell said. "So we’re trying to be at the forefront of that, keep ahead of it, so that homeowners can retain their coverage.”

Glenwild is one of seven local HOAs sponsoring a wildfire preparedness fair at Pinebrook Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday June 21. The other HOAs participating are Pinebrook, The Colony, Jeremy Ranches, The Preserve, Quarry Mountain Ranch and Stagecoach Estates.

Kell said homeowners not on the invite list may still attend.

Over a dozen experts will be on hand, including Park City and Summit County emergency officials, insurance consultants and a wildland fire science professor from Utah Valley University.

There will be food trucks. Organizers are asking attendees to RSVP by emailing glenwildrsvp@gmail.com

On June 20 Summit County’s fire danger level increased from low to moderate.

Text SCFIRE to 91896 for updates on the county's fire conditions, red flag warnings, prescribed burns and more.