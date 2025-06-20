Summit County increases fire risk level ahead of hot, dry weekend

The change comes as weather conditions coupled with record dry vegetation conditions and extreme fire danger spreads throughout Utah.

A fire restriction order for unincorporated areas of Summit County within the boundaries of the Park City Fire District has been in place since June 1.

Under the county’s Stage 1 Fire Restrictions , no open fires are allowed except within established fire pits. Fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices are also banned under the restrictions.

June 20, 20205 — Summit County's Fire Danger Level has increased from Low to Moderate.



Text SCFIRE to 91896 for updates on Summit County's fire outlook, Red Flag Warnings, fire conditions, prescribed burns & more. pic.twitter.com/Ozsezx7sxR — Summit County, Utah (@SummitCountyUT) June 20, 2025

A full list of Wasatch Back fire restrictions is available here.