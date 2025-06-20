© 2025 KPCW

Summit County increases fire risk level ahead of hot, dry weekend

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 20, 2025 at 5:00 PM MDT
National Parks Service

Summit County has bumped up the area’s fire risk from low to moderate ahead of a weekend with forecasted high winds and heat.

The change comes as weather conditions coupled with record dry vegetation conditions and extreme fire danger spreads throughout Utah.

A fire restriction order for unincorporated areas of Summit County within the boundaries of the Park City Fire District has been in place since June 1.

Under the county’s Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, no open fires are allowed except within established fire pits. Fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices are also banned under the restrictions.

A full list of Wasatch Back fire restrictions is available here.

Sydney Weaver
News Producer
