Three hospitalized after driver crashes into oncoming traffic on Heber’s Main Street

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published May 28, 2024 at 2:13 PM MDT
UDOT
Heber Police responded to a crash at Main Street and 500 North.

One person was life-flighted and two others were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Heber City.

Heber City Police received a call around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday about a car traveling north on Main Street that wasn’t staying in its lane.

Minutes later, the car crashed into southbound traffic at the intersection of 500 North.

Both cars were totaled.

Heber Police Sgt. Josh Weishar said the erratic driver suffered serious injuries and was taken by helicopter to University of Utah Hospital.

“He was life-flighted with some pretty severe lacerations, along with some internal injuries,” he said.

Two people in the second car were injured and taken by ambulance to the Heber Valley Hospital. A third person in the back seat was uninjured.

Travel on Main Street was briefly disrupted Tuesday morning while paramedics and tow trucks responded to the scene.

Weishar said an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler