Heber invites residents to Unity Week festivities

Heber is celebrating Unity Week June 3-9.

The week features the first live music event of the summer, community beautification projects and the ribbon-cutting for the city’s new fountain.

The city’s public information officer, Ryan Bunnell, said this year’s Heber Market on Main tradition begins Thursday evening, June 6. The weekly event at the city park on 200 South features concerts, food trucks and vendors.

“That’ll be running every Thursday all summer long,” he said. “There’s a great lineup of bands. Every year this thing just seems to be gaining more momentum.”

He said there will also be some ways for residents to get involved in community cleanup.

“The city has arranged to have a network of complimentary trash disposal sites,” he said. “If you, as a citizen, want to make that effort to clean up your space, we’re offering a free place where you can dispose of your garbage and take pride in the community and help beautify and do your own part as a citizen.”

Ten dumpsters will be stationed around the city all week.

In collaboration with the Community Alliance for Main Street, Heber will also get to work on an initiative city manager Matt Brower has dubbed “Operation Flowerpots.” Fresh flower planters will be placed along Main Street on Saturday, June 8.

Later that afternoon, Bunnell said leaders will hold a ceremony to rededicate City Hall after renovations to the bell tower.

“The tabernacle spire had fallen into disrepair,” he said. “There is a bit of a mandate from the citizens that Heber City puts forth some effort to preserve certain parts of our heritage and our history, and keeping the city building in good repair is part of that.”

The city will also hold a ribbon-cutting for its new water feature just outside the tabernacle building at 75 North Main Street. The public fountain will be called “Compass Plaza.”

It’s now the third year of the Unity Week tradition. In 2022, local LGBTQ+ youth asked the city council to hang Pride flags and designate a day to celebrate the queer community, but instead, the council opted for a nonspecific week of inclusion.

Bunnell said the city is continuing that general approach to unity this year.

“It’s so common to try and attach labels to ourselves these days, and the label that we’d like to promote is that we are all citizens of Heber City,” he said.

He said the city will not hold any events for the LGBTQ+ community during Unity Week.

Details about the week’s events can be found on Heber City’s website.