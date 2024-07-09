Firefighters contain small grassfire at Heber airport

It took crews about an hour to put down the one-acre brush fire southwest of the airport.

The flames didn’t impact airport operations, no injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

Fire Chief Eric Hales said the flames were sparked by airport employees, who are now being interviewed about how the fire began.

With hot, dry weather in the forecast, Hales said the fire board is considering stricter measures to prevent more fires.

Much of Utah has already implemented restrictions for fireworks and other types of burns.