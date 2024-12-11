Heber locals worry annexing near Red Ledges could worsen traffic, water issues

The Wasatch Highlands project could create a new community of homes, shopping and amenities on the land between Red Ledges and Wolf Creek Ranch.

It includes about 720 acres of state-owned land, plus 3,500 acres owned by the Christensens, who have herded sheep for generations in the Heber Valley.

Developers want to annex into Heber City, but to do so, Heber would need to amend the boundaries of its expansion map.

At a Heber City Planning Commission meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10, Greg Whitehead, of Philo Development, said his company can develop the properties in a way that stays true to the valley’s character.

“I love it up here – I want to keep it special,” he said. “Ultimately, what I’m trying to say is, yes, this is a development that is growth. It does signal growth. However, our intent is to keep this as tasteful and as community-oriented as possible.”

He said he sees parallels between growth in his home of St. George and growth in Heber.

He also addressed some of the concerns raised in a letter from Wasatch County leaders to Heber City leaders, including traffic, water, density and location.

Whitehead argued traffic problems are inevitable as the Heber Valley continues to grow, but by partnering with Philo, the city will have access to more ways to solve any problems.

“With the annexation of this project into Heber, we will not only have a plan for traffic, but we will have a mechanism now, through taxes and impact fees, to at least help address those problems – what I would describe as inevitable problems, with or without our project,” he said.

Beau Thompson, who’s a member of the Christensen family, said he and his relatives want the whole community to enjoy the land.

“We, especially my mom, she was really impressed with that idea of sharing with the entire valley,” he said. “And I really feel like they will try to do that. And I feel like with the city’s guidance, with you guys helping them, that we can turn this into something special.”

During the public hearing portion of the meeting, several Heber residents voiced hesitation about the Wasatch Highlands proposal.

Heber resident Doug Murdock said he didn’t want to see such big changes to the land, which includes Little Pole Canyon.

“That’s near and dear to my heart, much more than someone who lives in St. George and has family in Midway. You may like the valley and think it’s a great place, but to me, Little Pole should remain Little Pole.”

He scoffed at Whitehead’s comments that the development would leave plenty of open space for wildlife.

“You want to see elk and wild animals like he suggested?” he said. “Good! Don’t put homes there, because that will drive all the animals away. That was a bunch of baloney.”

Other locals asked about emergency services, access roads and affordable housing.

Wasatch County government officials, including planning director Doug Smith, used some of the time allotted for public comment. Smith said county leaders had met with Philo and told the developer that if the land remains in the county, it could not be zoned for more than one home on every 20 acres.

Currently, the land is zoned for one home on every 160 acres.

Heber planning commissioners will take a few weeks to consider the feedback from developers, landowners and the public before making a recommendation to the city council. They are expected to forward their recommendation during the planning commission meeting on Jan. 28, 2025.

Changing the map won’t automatically approve the proposed annexation. It would only allow the developers to apply for annexation. After that, it would take months and many more public meetings for the application to be processed by the city.

Heber City and Wasatch County leaders will also talk about the proposal during their interlocal meeting Jan. 15, 2025.