Old Town Park City chapel for sale
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church of Park City is selling its historic chapel in Old Town to raise money for improvements at its main location.
The chapel opened in 1901 and received a historic designation from the Park City Historic Commission in 1988.
The location on Park Avenue was home to the congregation until 1996 when they moved to a larger campus on Silver Springs Drive to accommodate growth.
Now, St. Luke’s church buildings need an upgrade. Proceeds from the sale of the Old Town Chapel will go toward the modernization and expansion of church facilities
Rector of St. Luke’s Rev. Ashley Wright hopes the new owner will cherish the Chapel’s significance and historic position in the community. She said, "St. Luke's chapel will always hold a special place in our hearts, and we are grateful for its contribution to our fellowship and ministry."
St. Luke's will host a series of farewell events to celebrate the chapel’s legacy later this year. Dates and times are available here.