Old Town Park City chapel for sale

The chapel opened in 1901 and received a historic designation from the Park City Historic Commission in 1988.

The location on Park Avenue was home to the congregation until 1996 when they moved to a larger campus on Silver Springs Drive to accommodate growth.

Now, St. Luke’s church buildings need an upgrade. Proceeds from the sale of the Old Town Chapel will go toward the modernization and expansion of church facilities

Rector of St. Luke’s Rev. Ashley Wright hopes the new owner will cherish the Chapel’s significance and historic position in the community. She said, "St. Luke's chapel will always hold a special place in our hearts, and we are grateful for its contribution to our fellowship and ministry."