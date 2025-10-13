Park City’s lodging tax revenue sees drop in July

Transient room tax revenue for July, one of the busiest summer months in Park City, declined nearly 10% compared to 2024.

Transient room tax, or TRT, is imposed on rentals for stays less than 30 days.

The TRT revenue for July 2025, at over $212,000, also fell short of the budget department’s forecast by 4%.

The data indicates a shift in lodging mix, according to a city staff report.

Short-term rental revenue is declining, while traditional hotel revenue is going up slightly. Short-term rentals are largely bookings on websites like Airbnb and VRBO.

Park City’s TRT revenue in June dropped over 20% year-over-year, which drew concerns from city council members.

Excluding TRT, citywide sales tax distributions between May and July 2025 are up nearly 2% year-over-year and far ahead of budget expectations.

The report said that represents “broad-based strength across the tax base.”

Preliminary data for August shows a modest increase in lodging demand compared to the same period last year. Cell phone data for August also suggests levels roughly consistent with those in 2024.

