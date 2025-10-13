© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City’s lodging tax revenue sees drop in July

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 13, 2025 at 4:01 PM MDT
The Fourth of July parade on Park Avenue.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
The Fourth of July parade on Park Avenue.

Park City posted large year-over-year declines in lodging tax revenue for the second straight month.

Transient room tax revenue for July, one of the busiest summer months in Park City, declined nearly 10% compared to 2024.

Transient room tax, or TRT, is imposed on rentals for stays less than 30 days.

The TRT revenue for July 2025, at over $212,000, also fell short of the budget department’s forecast by 4%.

The data indicates a shift in lodging mix, according to a city staff report.

Short-term rental revenue is declining, while traditional hotel revenue is going up slightly. Short-term rentals are largely bookings on websites like Airbnb and VRBO.

Park City Municipal

Park City’s TRT revenue in June dropped over 20% year-over-year, which drew concerns from city council members.

Excluding TRT, citywide sales tax distributions between May and July 2025 are up nearly 2% year-over-year and far ahead of budget expectations.

The report said that represents “broad-based strength across the tax base.”

Preliminary data for August shows a modest increase in lodging demand compared to the same period last year. Cell phone data for August also suggests levels roughly consistent with those in 2024.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta