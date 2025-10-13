Park City’s lodging tax revenue sees drop in July
Park City posted large year-over-year declines in lodging tax revenue for the second straight month.
Transient room tax revenue for July, one of the busiest summer months in Park City, declined nearly 10% compared to 2024.
Transient room tax, or TRT, is imposed on rentals for stays less than 30 days.
The TRT revenue for July 2025, at over $212,000, also fell short of the budget department’s forecast by 4%.
The data indicates a shift in lodging mix, according to a city staff report.
Short-term rental revenue is declining, while traditional hotel revenue is going up slightly. Short-term rentals are largely bookings on websites like Airbnb and VRBO.
Park City’s TRT revenue in June dropped over 20% year-over-year, which drew concerns from city council members.
Excluding TRT, citywide sales tax distributions between May and July 2025 are up nearly 2% year-over-year and far ahead of budget expectations.
The report said that represents “broad-based strength across the tax base.”
Preliminary data for August shows a modest increase in lodging demand compared to the same period last year. Cell phone data for August also suggests levels roughly consistent with those in 2024.
Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.