No one injured in Heber house fire, cause under investigation

Wasatch Fire District crews were called to a home on fire around 6 p.m. Feb. 17 near 200 North and 300 West in Heber.

The house was being remodeled; no one was inside when the fire started.

Fire Chief Eric Hales said the flames were contained to the attic.

“Mostly, the damage was confined to the attic area towards the rear of the house, so it’s still structurally sound,” he said.

Firefighters had the burn under control in about 30 minutes and crews stayed until 9 p.m. to ensure all hot spots were out.

He said the district’s fire investigation team and members of the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating what sparked the fire. So far, foul play is not suspected.