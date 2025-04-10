Racism lawsuits from Heber police chief’s former department settled

Before coming to Heber, Sever served as the chief of police in Hanford, California, for about a decade.

Two officers in that department alleged Sever engaged in overtly racist conduct while he worked there, according to lawsuits filed against Sever, the City of Hanford and the Hanford Police Department.

The first lawsuit was filed in January 2023 by Jason Stingley, a Black man and former officer. He alleged Sever and two other members of the Hanford Police Department targeted him and retaliated against him to the point Stingley was forced to resign.

The second lawsuit was filed in December 2023 by Patrick Jurdon, a white officer with the department. He alleged he faced hostility and retaliation for attempting to hold other members of the department accountable for racist behavior.

Each man sued for $12 million in general damages to his career and pain and suffering, plus $3 million from each individual defendant, including Sever.

Both lawsuits have now been settled for a fraction of those amounts, as the Hanford Sentinel reported.

The city of Hanford will pay Stingley $287,500, according to a settlement negotiated on March 17. It will also settle with Jurdon for $205,000 after mediation Feb. 24.

Sever told KPCW Thursday he’s not able to comment on the litigation. The Hanford Sentinel reports the city denied all allegations of racist behavior by the police department.