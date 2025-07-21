© 2025 KPCW

Basin Rec upgrades fieldhouse amenities ahead of winter season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 21, 2025 at 4:05 PM MDT
The Basin Rec. Fieldhouse in Newpark features an indoor turf and track, basketball courts, a weight room and outdoor pool.
Snyderville Basin Recreation

Crews will begin work on the entrance, locker rooms, shower areas and add an alternative entry to the pool this summer.

The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse is getting some upgrades this year.

Basin Rec Director Dana Jones said contractors are awaiting permits before construction can begin.

She said parts of the locker rooms will be closed during the upgrades. There will be alternate restrooms but showers will not be available.

Once completed, the fieldhouse will have a new pool entry from the gym to allow easier access without passing through the locker rooms, a new front desk location with self-serve kiosks and refreshed locker rooms with new fixtures, finishes and increased privacy.

Jones said she hopes work will be finished before winter when the athletic facility sees the most traffic.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver