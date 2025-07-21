Park City youth soccer tournament to take over Wasatch Back

Starting July 24, youth soccer teams from Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Wyoming and Utah will begin round-robin play in Summit and Wasatch counties.

Tournament director Cora Reddan said 41 fields at 13 venues will host games in Park City, Oakley and Heber. Those include local parks and fields at schools in the Park City and Wasatch County school districts . Reddan said this year teams will also play at Park City’s City Park.

Park City Soccer Executive Director Shelly Gillwald said a quarter of the games will be played within Park City limits.

“Kimball Junction, the I-80 / [U.S.] 40 and I-80 / [state Route] 224 exits are impacted, grocery stores, fast food, so the local community should probably plan ahead with their trips to the grocery store, maybe the gas station,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” July 21. “But in terms of the traffic, Cora has it really, really well spread out around the Wasatch Back, so it's not as scary as it sounds.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Soccer Club Executive Director Shelley Gillwald and tournament director Cora Reddan on KPCW's Local News Hour Listen • 12:40

Gillwald said the round-robin part of the tournament will be played over two days starting with 64 brackets.

“The different age groups are divided into these different brackets,” she said. “Within that, they'll have three games that they'll play, and then that will determine their ranking, and whether they go on to semifinals or finals.”

The semifinals and finals games are Saturday. All games are free to watch.

Park City Soccer Club’s Extreme Cup Tournament has raised almost $1.2 million through team entry fees since its inception in 2005.

Gillwald said the funds go to the club’s financial aid scholarships.

“This past year, we gave away over $170,000 in need-based financial aid to kids, enabling them to play,” she said. “That covered 117 players last year.”

The Park City Soccer Club has about 600 players spread across 38 teams from ages eight to 18. This year, Gillwald said 126 of those need financial aid.