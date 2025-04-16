No ranked choice voting for Heber in 2025 election

Heber City used ranked choice voting in 2021 and 2023, but this November, it will return to traditional ballots.

Councilmembers said they voted to go back to conventional elections in large part because they heard so much feedback from locals opposing ranked ballots.

Councilmember Scott Phillips said people on both sides of the debate cared about the future of Heber. At first, he was interrupted by boos from residents in the chamber who opposed ranked choice voting.

“Ranked choice voting has worked well in the past,” he said. “It’s made elections more civil and helped people feel more connected to the process, but the conversation around it has gotten clouded by misinformation.”

Phillips made a motion to end ranked choice voting in the city.

“I’m going to vote for traditional voting in the 2025 election, not because I think it’s better, but because I think the fighting needs to stop,” he said.

Councilmember Aaron Cheatwood quickly seconded. Before the vote, he also voiced appreciation for the more than 300 comments members of the public sent to city leaders. The emails were still flooding in during Tuesday’s meeting.

“One of the things I ran on when I ran for this office was hoping for more public engagement. Boy, did we get it,” he said. “We got it in a great way.”

He estimated about 77% of the emails were from locals opposed to ranked choice voting.

Mayor Heidi Franco, who advocated on her blog and on social media against ranked choice voting, thanked the council for voting according to the public feedback.

“Doesn’t make it easier for candidates, doesn’t make it easier for voters, but it’s worth it,” she said. “Whatever money we need to spend, that $16,000+ for a primary – it’s worth it.”

The council voted 5-0 to use traditional voting.

Primary races will be held if multiple candidates decide to run for the two council seats and for Heber mayor. Franco and Phillips have already announced their mayoral bids.