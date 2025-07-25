Wasatch County Fair Days features rodeo, demolition derby through Aug. 2

Wasatch County Fair Days began Thursday with the sold-out demolition derby. Wasatch County Parks and Recreation marketing coordinator Jennifer Bowman said almost 200 cars are registered, 72 are local.

The derby Friday and Saturday is a bracket-style competition.

Bowman said the fun continues through next week with a variety of events.

The party in the park is 6 p.m. Monday followed by a free pool party Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Showmanship classes start Wednesday where middle and high school students raise animals to show and sell. Bowman said it’s the biggest livestock auction in the state.

“All of this money goes towards that child and their education, and possibly future livestock,” Bowman said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Friday.

A carnival and country market opens Wednesday with “old-fashioned fun” like a Ferris wheel and funnel cakes.

The Mountain Valley Stampede Rodeo starts Thursday with rodeo royalty and Grand Marshalls Edd and Marie Sabey .

“They're local to Charleston, and they are just the epitome of, you know, good neighbors, wonderful people, willing to help out anywhere possible,” Bowman said.

The rodeo offers bronc riding followed by tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing and more.

Bowman said people travel from all over to compete.

"These are the real deal. Many of the participants that come here actually make it to the [National Finals Rodeo] in Las Vegas,” she said.

Wasatch County Fair Days ends Aug. 2 with fireworks and a balloon launch.

