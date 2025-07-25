Local trail traffic may increase as Big Cottonwood Canyon routes close

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the three trails to Lake Solitude and Twin Lakes Reservoir will be closed through Oct. 30.

The U.S. Forest Service closed the area to accommodate the installation of underground snow-making pipes at Solitude Mountain Resort.

Part of the Silver Lake Nature Trail near the Brighton Resort parking lot will also see periodic closures for excavation work on the Solbright trail.

The forest service says the nature trail will be open to hikers after 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and all day on weekends.

