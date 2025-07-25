© 2025 KPCW

Local trail traffic may increase as Big Cottonwood Canyon routes close

KPCW | By Jennifer Dobner
Published July 25, 2025 at 4:02 PM MDT
Trees span the area in the top left of this photo where Solitude Mountain Resort has requested a conditional use permit to build a 593-space parking lot across from the ski resort's main village in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 3, 2025.
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Trees span the area in the top left of this photo where Solitude Mountain Resort has requested a conditional use permit to build a 593-space parking lot across from the ski resort’s main village in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

Wasatch Back hiking trails may be getting busier after the closure of three popular routes in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the three trails to Lake Solitude and Twin Lakes Reservoir will be closed through Oct. 30.

The U.S. Forest Service closed the area to accommodate the installation of underground snow-making pipes at Solitude Mountain Resort.

Part of the Silver Lake Nature Trail near the Brighton Resort parking lot will also see periodic closures for excavation work on the Solbright trail.

The forest service says the nature trail will be open to hikers after 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and all day on weekends.
Jennifer Dobner
KPCW Managing Editor
