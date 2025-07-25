Park City’s Arden Louchheim is the new Utah Women’s State Amateur champion
A Park City native took home the 119th Utah Women’s State Amateur golf championship title Thursday at Wasatch Mountain State Park Golf Course.
Deseret News reports Park City’s Arden Louchheim defeated St. George’s Kate Walker in the 36-hole championship match.
Loucheim was declared the winner after 30 holes of play; she was up seven holes with six left to play — or 7-and-6 — in the match play tournament.
Louchheim also beat six-time champion Kelsey Chugg 3-and-1 in the semifinals Wednesday. Chugg was hoping to become the second woman to win the championship more than seven times.
The victory has earned Louchheim a place in the U.S. Women’s Amateur next month in Oregon.
Louchheim, a junior, plays golf the University of Nebraska.