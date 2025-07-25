Park City’s Arden Louchheim is the new Utah Women’s State Amateur champion

Deseret News reports Park City’s Arden Louchheim defeated St. George’s Kate Walker in the 36-hole championship match.

Loucheim was declared the winner after 30 holes of play; she was up seven holes with six left to play — or 7-and-6 — in the match play tournament.

Louchheim also beat six-time champion Kelsey Chugg 3-and-1 in the semifinals Wednesday. Chugg was hoping to become the second woman to win the championship more than seven times.

The victory has earned Louchheim a place in the U.S. Women’s Amateur next month in Oregon.

Louchheim, a junior, plays golf the University of Nebraska.