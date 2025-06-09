© 2025 KPCW

Young Utah architect pitches efficient design to reduce Heber home costs

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published June 9, 2025 at 5:25 PM MDT
Lythgoe has ideas for how design can reduce costs for homebuyers.
Heber City
Home prices in Heber are on the rise, and one up-and-coming architect has ideas to combat the problem.

Utah Valley University’s architecture program recognized student Josh Lythgoe for his design of an affordable housing development in Heber City.

Lythgoe will share his ways to tackle the housing affordability problem at Tuesday’s Heber City Planning Commission meeting.

Zillow reports the median home in the city now sells for over $760,000. For Wasatch County as a whole, the median home price is $1.5 million, making the county the second most expensive in the state after neighboring Summit County.

Lythgoe says, to help address the price problem, developers need to think smarter about design. He says reducing construction costs will in turn lower home prices.

In his presentation June 10, Lythgoe will share how the shape of a house, like keeping roof designs simple, can translate into a more affordable product for homebuyers.

The architecture student will show his sample site plan detailing how Heber could construct 100 units on eight acres at a more attainable price.

Planning commissioners will discuss Lythgoe’s ideas but won’t take formal action Tuesday.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. The full agenda and a link to attend are available on the city website.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW. For a full list, click here.
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
