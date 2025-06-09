Park City fire chief concerned about federal wildfire support amid funding uncertainty

As of June 1, fire restrictions are in place for unincorporated areas of Summit County within Park City Fire District boundaries.

Under the state forester’s restrictions, open flames are only allowed within established public facilities at campgrounds and fixed fire pits. Discharging fireworks and smoking in certain areas are banned under the rules as well.

Violations of the county fire restrictions are punishable by up to six months in jail and fines of up to $1,000.

Park City Fire District Chief Pete Emery said he has some concerns heading into peak wildfire season.

“Obviously the dry weather, but also our federal resources,” Emery said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 9. “We’re not sure what kind of help we’re going to get, and it’s somewhat of a mixed bag of what we’re hearing.”

Park City Fire District Chief Pete Emery and Fire Marshal Mike Owens Listen • 11:54

Emery said federal support was crucial during the Parleys Canyon fire in 2021, which forced thousands of Summit County residents to evacuate their homes.

“We had a huge amount of federal resources there that really got us into position, we were able to stop that in three or four days,” he said. “Today, I’m not quite sure what we’re going to get.”

A wildfire management report commissioned by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox released earlier this month stated "potential federal budget cuts, particularly to the U.S. Forest Service programs, jeopardize critical efforts and personnel."

Summit County Lands and Natural Resources Director Jess Kirby recently expressed concerns about staffing cuts and policy changes at the U.S. Forest Service, which is charged with managing almost half of Summit County’s acreage.

In April the Park City Council approved a ban on open flames and fireworks that will take effect June 15 and run through Oct. 31.

The ban in city limits does not apply to permitted fire pits, gas stoves or charcoal barbeque grills.

Residents can apply for a fire operational permit through the city’s building department.